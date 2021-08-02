Whitney Shae Colyer, age 23, of Harriman, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born March 11, 1998 in Oak Ridge and has been a life long resident of Roane County. She was 2016 graduate of Midway High School and a 2020 graduate of Roane State where she received her Associate degree in Health Science. Whitney was employed at Park West Surgery Centerwhere she was a valued member of the business office, working in Accounts Receivable. She was a very special soul who touched so many during her short time here on this earth. Whitney could light up a room just by entering it. She never met a stranger and was the definition of kindness, with her heart of gold and her funny sense of humor. She was of the Baptist faith and loved the Lord. Preceded in death by grandparents, Roger & Teresa Strickland and Bill & Topsy Colyer; great-grandparents, Max & Abe Patterson; and a very special aunt, Jo Ann Schubert.

SURVIVORS

Mother Wendy Colyer & Steven Bales of Harriman

Father Billy Colyer of Kingston

Twin Brother Seth Colyer & wife, Alex of Kingston

Boyfriend Alex Hatfield of Lenoir City

Grandparents Rusty & Michelle Patterson of Kingston

Special Cousin who was same as a brother

Gage Patterson of Kingston

Special Niece Mattie Patterson of Kingston

Uncles Frankie Schubert of Rockwood

Gabe & Laura Patterson of Kingston

Aunt Michelle Colyer & David Hixson of Kingston

Cousins Sophia Patterson and Gracie Colyer, both of Kingston

Camille Simmons of Philadelphia

Stephanie, Hannah & Heather of Kingston

God-daughter Kambry Borum of Kingston

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 2:00 – 5:00 pm, Saturday, July 31, 2921 at Midway Middle School with funeral service following at 5:00 pm, in the gymnasium with Rev. Gage Patterson officiating. Interment will be held 2:00 pm, Sunday at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Seth Colyer, Gage Patterson, Alex Hatfields, Matt Bales, Stephen Bales, Cody Raby, Derek Raby, and Gabe Patterson. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.