Voter registration events to coincide with kickoff of 2021 college football season

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports Leave a comment 13 Views

(TN Secretary of State)  As Tennessee’s nine Division I Public Universities gear up for football season, they are also working with the Secretary of State’s office to hold a voter registration drive during the tailgate before a home game at each school.

“Like most Tennesseans, we love college football and the excitement of game day,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “These Voter Registration Tailgates are the perfect opportunity for us to show students and fans how easy it is to register to vote in Tennessee so that they can get in the game and make their voice heard on Election Day.”

The Voter Registration Tailgates will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Tennessee Tech University, East Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee at Martin.  Voter Registration Tailgates will continue at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and Tennessee State University on Saturday, Sept. 18, the University of Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 25 and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Middle Tennessee State University and Austin Peay State University on Saturday, Oct. 2. 

At each tailgate, students and football fans will be guided through the registration process in minutes using the Secretary of State’s fast, easy and secure online voter registration system, GoVoteTN.gov. They will also be able to get their questions about Tennessee’s easy voting process answered by local election officials.  The Secretary of State’s office is working with students, university leadership and staff, athletic departments, student government associations, campus civic engagement organizations and local county election commissions to host the Voter Registration Tailgates.

“With the county election commission staff, everyone from the universities and student volunteers, we know we have a winning team to promote voter registration across our state,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins.

The Voter Registration Tailgates are part of the Secretary of State’s ongoing efforts to help all eligible Tennesseans register to vote and are one of the many initiatives the office is carrying out in celebration of National Voter Registration Month.

For the latest details about the Voter Registration Tailgates, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

XFS: The “Dinger” wins for third time in ’21

(MRN.com)  Standing in front of an enthusiastic Michigan International Speedway grandstands after his victory burnout, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.