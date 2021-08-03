Virginia Irwin, age 80 of Clinton

Jim Harris 3 hours ago

Virginia Irwin, age 80 of Clinton passed away at Ft. Sanders Medical Center on Saturday, July 31, 2021.  Virginia had been a member of Andersonville United Methodist Church for 57 years where she loved singing in the choir and was also a Sunday school teacher for many years.  Throughout her life she loved cooking, flowering, and spending time with her family and friends. Virginia was a devout prayer warrior for everyone she knew and loved.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Ruby Braden; brother, Jack Braden; sister, Barbara Foust & her husband, Kenneth; sister-in-law, Helen Braden; brothers-in-law, Bob Carden & Tommy Irwin.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Jim Irwin of Clinton; children, Rick Irwin & wife Michelle of Clinton and Danny Irwin of Heiskell; grandchildren, Tyler Irwin & wife Kayla of Heiskell, Ethan Irwin, Connor Irwin, Braden Irwin, McKinley Irwin; brothers, JT Braden & wife Carolyn, Bobby Braden, and James Braden & wife Betty; sisters, Mary Nelle Carden and Janie Irwin; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel.  Her graveside will be 10:00 am, Thursday at Norris Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

