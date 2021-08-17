Our Heavenly Father gained another angel Verldon Byrge on Friday, August 13, 2021. He was born July 22, 1940 on Red Oak Mountain. He proceeds in death with his parents Ellis and Monnie Byrge; Brothers; Guy Byrge (Christine) and Cordis (Geraldean); Sons; Paul Byrge and Gary Wayne Byrge.

He is survived by wife Michelle Byrge and ex: wife Mary Etta Byrge with whom he still loved; Sisters and Brothers; Christine (Ray Young), Early (Mary Byrge), Georgialee (Odis Phillips); Sons and Daughters; Gretta Lynn Boshears (Charlie); Angie Raina Byrge; Amanda Joyce Cooper (Sherman Cooper); Matthew Scott Byrge, & Udena Byrge; Grandsons and Granddaughters; Valetta Gail, Andrew Wayne, Rebecca Leigh, William Tyler; Derek Lynn, Ashley Ann, Joshua Ray, Bridget Nicole; Haley Raina, Lexis Raina, Anna Lynn, Christopher Wayne, Bryson Gary Wayne; Kimberlie Deshae, Logan Deshon, Blake Daniel, Chandler Drew; Skyla, Aaron Matthew, Jacob Wayne, Madelyn Grace, and Lucas Scott. He had several, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews along with great grandchildren.

Verldon was raised on Red Oak Mountain and attended Red Oak Mountain School. He worked as Coal Minor and Police Officer. He loved each of his children in a very special way and was a very dedicated father. He believed strongly in the Lord and was led by grace in doing the right thing and taking care of others, always. He attended Beech Grove Baptist Church in New River. He was very talented playing gospel music with his banjo and guitars with his loved ones. His favorite things were to plant his garden yearly, go fishing on the pontoon, spending time with family and playing funny jokes on everyone. He adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren who he loved dearly. Most importantly he loved his dogs, Boo Boo, Scooby Do and Pup. He loved to cook and was one of a kind with his country cooking. He will be missed by all of his loved ones, family and friends very much. He was one special person.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel with Pastor Odis Phillips & Pastor Early Byrge officiating. His graveside service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday at Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com