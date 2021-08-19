UT Arboretum Society’s Butterfly Festival will be virtual in September

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s Sixth Annual Butterfly Festival will be available online beginning Saturday, September 18th. This year’s Butterfly Festival will again be held virtually with informative lectures and special video programs for children.

Organizers say that the festival will go live online at 10 a.m. September 18 and will remain available for you to watch at your convenience. You may register to be emailed the links for these free programs at www.utarboretumsociety.org. Registration for this event is required. These programs will be recorded, and closed captioning is available, according to the UTAS.

Co-sponsored by the UT Institute of Agriculture, this event has become one of the most popular events annually with more than 2,000 people attending in 2019. Due to COVID concerns, this year’s festival has already been filmed.

To celebrate the “spirit” of the festival, UTAS invited the public to order and decorate wooden butterflies that will be displayed throughout the month of September around the Arboretum’s Visitors Center. We invite you to enjoy this display whenever you visit the Arboretum during September.”

Special presentations for children will be presented by Jerome Grant and students from the University of Tennessee Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology.

The educational talks for the 2021 UTAS Butterfly Festival are:

“Of Biodiversity and Butterflies: Planting Design and Conservation for Pollinators” will be presented by Michael Ross. As more productive butterfly habitats are converted to residential, agricultural, and commercial sprawl, the need for well-designed landscapes that support the full lifecycle of Lepidoptera species is increasingly important. This presentation will discuss key considerations, design, and planning goals for successful pollinator habitat implementation. Michael Ross, SITES AP, ASLA, is an assistant professor for the University of Tennessee Department of Plant Sciences’ Sustainable Landscape Design concentration and in the School of Landscape Architecture.

“Principles of Butterfly Garden Design and Management: A Case Study in Pollinator Habitat Garden Management,” will be presented by Olivia Sievers Ross. The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center’s approach to pollinator habitat provides an enlightening case study into best practices for butterfly garden implementation on a residential site. Prior to her training as a landscape architect, Olivia was the horticulturist and Lepidoptera specialist at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center’s Ann and O.J. Weber Pollinator Garden and helped install the Luci and Ian Family Garden.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2014, is one of 10 outdoor laboratories located throughout the state as part of the UT AgResearch system. AgResearch is a division of the UT Institute of Agriculture. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research, and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch, and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state. To learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org. For more information on the program, contact [email protected]