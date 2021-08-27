Unemployment falls in 94 of 95 counties in July

(TDLWD/staff reports) As Tennesseans continue to rejoin the workforce, all but one of the state’s 95 counties experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

62 counties had unemployment rates lower than 5%, while rates were 5% or higher, but less than 10%, in 32 counties. Unemployment was above 10% in one county.

Williamson County continued to record the lowest unemployment numbers in the state with a rate of 2.7%, down 0.7 of a percentage point from its June statistic.

Perry was the only county with a rate of over 10%. Its July rate of 10.4% represented a 2.6 percentage point drop from its June rate of 13%. Shelby County had the state’s second-highest rate for the month at 7.5%, which was 0.6 of a percentage point lower than the June rate.

Weakley was the only county to experience an increase in unemployment. Its rate inched upward during the month from 5.2% to 5.5%.

County unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted to factor in seasonal economic influences.

Unemployment fell by 1.1% in Anderson County last month, falling from 5.3 in June to 4.2% last month. Campbell County saw the biggest decrease in our immediate area, falling from 6.6% in June to 5.3% in July, a decrease of 1.3%. Knox County’s unemployment rate fell by nine-tenths of a point in July, going from 4.5 to 3.6%.

In Morgan County, the rate went from 5.8% in June to 4.8% a month ago, while Roane County recorded an unemployment rate of 4.4% in July, down by 1.1% from the June rate of 5.5.

The statewide unemployment situation improved for the second consecutive month. Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted July rate of 4.7% was 0.2 of a percentage point lower than June’s revised rate of 4.9%.

The unemployment situation also improved nationally in July, but still came in higher than Tennessee’s rate. The seasonally adjusted rate for the United States dropped 0.5 of a percentage point to 5.4%. A complete analysis of the July 2021 county unemployment data, including data for each of the state’s metropolitan and micropolitan areas, can be found here.