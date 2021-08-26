Two arrested after Campbell traffic stop

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 1,216 Views

Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday in Campbell County.  According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the department’s Interdiction Unit stopped a white Mercedes traveling on Interstate 75 after seeing the driver, identified as Nicole Iddins, not wearing her seat belt.

As they approached the car, deputies reported smelling what they believed to be marijuana and called in a K9 unit, which alerted on the car for the presence of drugs. 

Iddins told deputies that she and her passenger, Deanthony Gilmore, had planned to smoke marijuana that was in the vehicle, and volunteered that there were Xanax pills in her change purse.  While speaking with deputies, Gilmore admitted to having drugs on him and produced a large bag filled with what is believed to be heroin as well as a second baggie containing 38 pills believed to be Oxycodone.  Deputies estimated the street value of the heroin alone at approximately $5000. Both were arrested without incident and taken to the Campbell County Jail

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lee encourages masks in schools

During a press conference Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee urged families to “make informed decisions” to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.