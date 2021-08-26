Two arrested after Campbell traffic stop

Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday in Campbell County. According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the department’s Interdiction Unit stopped a white Mercedes traveling on Interstate 75 after seeing the driver, identified as Nicole Iddins, not wearing her seat belt.

As they approached the car, deputies reported smelling what they believed to be marijuana and called in a K9 unit, which alerted on the car for the presence of drugs.

Iddins told deputies that she and her passenger, Deanthony Gilmore, had planned to smoke marijuana that was in the vehicle, and volunteered that there were Xanax pills in her change purse. While speaking with deputies, Gilmore admitted to having drugs on him and produced a large bag filled with what is believed to be heroin as well as a second baggie containing 38 pills believed to be Oxycodone. Deputies estimated the street value of the heroin alone at approximately $5000. Both were arrested without incident and taken to the Campbell County Jail