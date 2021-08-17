TSSAA adopts COVID protocols

The TSSAA Board of Control met on Monday, August 16 in Murfreesboro.

During a busy session the Board made final decisions on policies related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the TSSAA worked to put measures in place to address health and safety concerns attached to the pandemic so that student-athletes in Tennessee would have the opportunity to participate in high school athletics.

For 2021, the Board voted to continue handling football game cancellations due to COVID-19 in the same manner as last year.

So, if a school has to postpone a game due to COVID-19, the two schools must try to make it up at a later date. If this cannot be worked out, the opposing team will receive a win for seeding purposes. The team that has to postpone due to COVID-19 cases does not receive a loss.

In football, if the game is not made up and the team that cannot play due to COVID-19 is the visiting team, they would remain the visiting team the following year.

Last school year, the Board also mandated that district and region postseason basketball games were to be hosted at satellite sites by the higher seeded team. The Board tabled a discussion about the issue until its November meeting.