TNWF announces wildlife, landscape photo contest

(TNWF press release) Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, has opened submissions for its wildlife and landscape photo contest.

Now in its 7th year, the contest collects and selects the most astounding professional and amateur photographs of our state. Photographers are encouraged to submit their best images that capture Tennessee’s stunning natural resources. Submissions can be made Aug. 1 through Aug. 31 at www.tnwf.org/Photo.

A panel of judges will select the best photos to be showcased in the Federation’s 2022 calendar and featured across the Federation’s digital platforms. Winners will also receive a variety of prizes including gift cards, Federation apparel and Patagonia gear.

“From breathtaking views to diverse wildlife, Tennessee has a lot to offer photographers and we can’t wait to see what they capture,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for Tennessee Wildlife Federation.

The deadline to submit photos is 11:59 p.m. CT Aug. 31. Voting for the People’s Choice winner will be open for the public on Sept. 8.

For more information and official contest rules visit www.tnwf.org/Photo.