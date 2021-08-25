Timeline unclear for new bridge; city seeks answers

According to the city of Clinton’s TDOT Project Coordinator Lynn Murphy, it remains unclear exactly when the project to replace the Lewallen Bridge will be completed.

Originally scheduled for completion on August 31st, Murphy writes that it is obvious that the “remaining work will take several months to complete,” and that city officials have contacted TDOT asking them to provide an update on an estimated completion date. As of the time this report was filed the state had yet to respond to the city’s inquiry.

In an open letter posted on the city’s Facebook page and its website (www.clintontn.net), officials write, “[t]he City of Clinton administration joins with you in wanting the bridge project completed as quickly as possible. “ Officials also pledged to share the state’s response as soon as they receive one.

In the meantime, Murphy says that construction is continuing on approaches on each end of the new bridge, which will create transitions to connect with Clinch Avenue. Street lighting poles and fixtures have been installed on both sides of the new bridge, and Murphy says that the parapet wall handrails will be added soon.

Traffic will at some point be moved to the new bridge and will run on a temporary plan, with lane arrangements made so that construction may continue.

Some of the final work on the bridge construction will include placing grooves into the concrete bridge deck, which officials say will aid with surface water removal and skid resistance. A top coat of asphalt will also be applied to the approaches, but not the bridge deck itself, which will not be paved with asphalt.

We, along with the city of Clinton and its residents, await more information from the state as to when project will be completed, and we will pass it along to you as soon as we learn more. The project, which began in September of 2018, will ultimately conclude with the new bridge replacing the old one, which in turn, will be demolished.

Photo by City of Clinton

[Open letter from the city of Clinton, posted on the city Facebook page and website (www.clintontn.net)]

To City of Clinton residents and visiting motorists, affected by the Lewallen Bridge construction:

The three-year contract between TDOT and Blalock for both the construction of a new bridge and the demolition of the old bridge (for $27,735,614.56) expires on August 31, 2021. Obviously, the remaining work will take several months to complete.



The City of Clinton administration joins with you in wanting the bridge project completed as quickly as possible. Since the project began three years ago, we have made a conscious effort to help move the bridgework along as quickly as possible. We monitor the job progress daily and coordinate / communicate with both TDOT and Blalock in person, by phone, and by e-mail. We try to be as accommodating as we can, in hopes of keeping the duration of construction disruptions to a minimum, but while also protecting the City of Clinton’s interests.



The City of Clinton has sent a request to TDOT asking them to provide an estimate of a project completion date, but we continue to wait for an answer. As soon as we have a reply from TDOT, we will share the information. In the meantime, we ask for your continued patience and understanding while this project nears completion.



To our neighbors in the area of Meadowbrook Street, Woodmont Circle, and Clearview Street: We are aware of the construction noise, dust, detour traffic, and construction traffic that you have endured for three years, and we will also be glad when it all ends. We have asked TDOT to resurface Meadowbrook Street with new asphalt once the project is finished, due to the damage caused by the hundreds of loads of concrete, stone, and steel being hauled to the bridge.



– Transitioning Traffic to the New Bridge:

Construction continues for a bridge approach on each end of the new bridge, creating transitions to connect with Clinch Avenue (see photos). Street lighting poles and fixtures have been installed on both sides of the new bridge, and the parapet wall handrails will be added soon.



To build the bridge approaches, a compacted crushed stone road base is built, concrete curbs and sidewalks installed, then four separate lifts of asphalt are applied. At a certain stage of completion, traffic will be moved to the new bridge. Initially, traffic will run on a temporary plan, with lane arrangements made so further bridge approach construction may continue.



Some of the final work on the bridge construction will include placing grooves into the concrete bridge deck, to aid with surface water removal and skid resistance. A top coat of asphalt will be applied to the approaches only (the concrete bridge deck gets no asphalt). Traffic control signs will be installed, and new surface markings will be put down to create eleven-foot wide traffic lanes (lanes were less than ten feet wide on the old bridge), an eight-foot-wide center divider to separate opposing traffic and a six-feet wide bike lane on each side.



On the north end of the new bridge, northbound traffic will see the same turning lanes currently in place, with two exclusive left-turn lanes moving west toward Oak Ridge, two straight-through lanes moving north onto Main Street, and one exclusive right turn lane moving east toward Norris.



Note: The TDOT Lewallen Bridge Replacement Project began on Monday September 17, 2018.