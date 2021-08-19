THP: Jacksboro man killed in Sunday crash on Knox

A Jacksboro man was killed after being struck by a car on I-75 on Sunday night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that the accident happened shortly before 11:15 pm Sunday on I-75 North near mile marker 114 in Knox County when 26-year-old Dylan Braden struck a tree that had fallen into the roadway with his 2017 Ford Escape.  He was uninjured in the initial collision.  A second car traveling behind Braden avoided striking the tree, but the driver, identified as 33-year-old Jesse Goforth of Charlotte, North Carolina, stopped and went back to check on Braden, who by this time had also exited his vehicle to inspect the damage.

The THP says that 61-year-old Tammy Harrell of Clinton was headed north on the interstate when she swerved to avoid striking the tree, but lost control of her Hyundai Elantra and slammed into a concrete wall before careening across the roadway and striking both Braden and Goforth.

Braden died from his injuries, while Goforth and Harrell were taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries.  The THP investigation is ongoing, and charges could be filed as a result of Sunday’s freakish and tragic accident.

