THP: ATV crash kills two in Anderson County

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 276 Views

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that two people died in an ATV accident Thursday evening near Windrock Mountain in Anderson County.

According to a preliminary accident report, 60-year-old Gregory Knight of Caryville had been driving a 2021 Honda Talon side-by-side ATV south on Highway 116, known locally as New River Highway, at around 6:25 pm Thursday when, for reasons that remain under investigation, it went off the right side of the roadway.

The ATV struck a tree, killing Knight and his passenger, identified as 54-year-old Sharon Douglas of Jacksboro. Both were wearing seatbelts, according to the THP report. While the THP is leading the investigation, the emergency response included the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and Rescue Squad, as well as the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department.

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORT: 16 cases of COVID reported in OR schools

With students having returned to classrooms in the Oak Ridge school system, our partners at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.