THP: ATV crash kills two in Anderson County

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that two people died in an ATV accident Thursday evening near Windrock Mountain in Anderson County.

According to a preliminary accident report, 60-year-old Gregory Knight of Caryville had been driving a 2021 Honda Talon side-by-side ATV south on Highway 116, known locally as New River Highway, at around 6:25 pm Thursday when, for reasons that remain under investigation, it went off the right side of the roadway.

The ATV struck a tree, killing Knight and his passenger, identified as 54-year-old Sharon Douglas of Jacksboro. Both were wearing seatbelts, according to the THP report. While the THP is leading the investigation, the emergency response included the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and Rescue Squad, as well as the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department.

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.