Thomas “Tony” Anderson, age 38 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Hospital. He was born February 24, 1983 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Throughout his life he loved fishing, gardening, remodeling homes, and was an avid University of Tennessee football and Green Bay Packers fan. Tony never met a stranger and will be remembered by his sense of humor and the love he had for people and life. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas Anderson and Edward & Veda Warwick.

He is survived by his daughter, Whitley Anderson of Clinton; parents, Cindy & Michael Warwick of Clinton; brother, Michael Warwick & wife Brandi of Clinton; sister, Shelley Bolin & husband Todd of Jefferson City; fiancé, Ashley Denton of De Pere, WI; grandmother, Barbara Anderson of Sevierville; several aunts, uncles, & cousins whom he loved dearly.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, August 30, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Holley Gamble Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com