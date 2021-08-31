Terry “T-Bone” Lynn Daniels, 55, of Lake City, Tn went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Terry was a high school graduate at Clinton High School. He was employed at Rogers Group for 28 plus years and he will be greatly missed by his co-workers. He enjoyed spending time with his 3 sons & grandchildren and family. He was also known as “Tbone” by his family and friends and “Pap” by his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his (parents) Oscar & Rosie Daniels, (grandparents) Grant & Bertha Daniels, Frank Sr. & Helen Shelton, (niece) Nicole Morrison.

He is survived by his 3 sons Dustin Daniels, Robert Lawson & Matt Belcher. Grandchildren Landon, Caden & Wyatt. Sisters- Tammy (Husband Daniel) Morrison of Clinton, Kim (Husband Mike) Williams of Heiskell

Twin Brother- Jerry Daniels of Mt. Airy NC. Niece- Samantha (Josh) Byrge of Clinton. Nephews- Michael (Amber) Williams of Clinton, Chris Morrison of Clinton. Special friend and mother of the boys Rhonda Daniels, Special Cousin David Daniel. Several aunts, uncles & great-nieces, nephews, & several close friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 3, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life service. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com