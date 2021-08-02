Terri Williams, age 47, of Kingston

Terri Williams, age 47, of Kingston passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born April 17, 1974 in Atlanta, Georgia. She had worked as a baker for several years at Ingles before becoming the primary caregiver for both of her parents. Terri had a heart of gold and was the sweetest and most sensitive soul. She loved making care baskets for people and also cooking for everyone. Her favorite was Mexican food. She also enjoyed doing various crafts. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Elizabeth & John Hughes, Helen & Delmar Williams; beloved aunt, Joyce Boring; aunts & uncles, Jack Hiatt, Linda & Herbert McGahee, Michael Hughes, and Eddie Clack.

SURVIVORS

Son Jake Williams of Kingston

Parents David Eugene & Joanna Williams of Kingston

Aunt that was like a mother, Ria Hiatt of Douglasville, GA

Brother Alan Williams of Pendergrass, GA

Sister Ann Williams of Cumming, GA

Special Friend Candy & Mike Torrans of Harriman along with their children, Little Mike and William

Friends Jamie Alvee of Hiram, GA

Allie Layton of Rockwood

Neil & Shandy Fisher of Kingston

Many additional friends who will miss her greatly

Terri was cremated at her request and will remain in the care of her loved ones. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

