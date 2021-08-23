Tennova LaFollette preps for possible influx of patients

In a press release, Tennova Healthcare’s LaFollette Medical Center says that it preparing to respond to an increase of patients to the facility.

A tent that recently went up outside the emergency room is part of the surge plan the hospital has been following throughout the pandemic. In the announcement, Tennova officials say that “Despite the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in LaFollette, Tennova Healthcare remains prepared for COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

The staff urges the community to continue to follow CDC-recommended masking and social distancing measures to protect themselves, their friends, and their family from the pandemic. Community members should remain diligent in hand washing, social distancing, and masking in congested areas. Above all, get vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccination remains the best strategy for reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the community.