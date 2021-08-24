Tennessee National Guard ups support for area hospitals

(TNG press release) Over the weekend, the Tennessee National Guard increased its support to area hospitals across Tennessee as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Aug. 22, at the request of the Tennessee Department of Health, an additional 72 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard begun supporting hospital staff with medics and administrative personnel. The Guardsman can work in many types of hospital units and help with various administrative tasks as required by the individual hospital.

The medical centers receiving National Guard support are; Baptist Hospital in Collierville, Baptist Hospital in Tipton, Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, and Morristown Hamblen Healthcare System in Morristown.

Late last week the Tennessee National Guard sent Guardsmen to Baptist Hospital in Memphis and Lafollette Healthcare in Campbell County to expand our COVID-19 support.

The Tennessee National Guard has also provided support personnel to Nashville’s Mid-Cumberland Regional Hospital Office to assist in the school’s’ call center.

Since March 2020, the Soldiers and Airmen of the Tennessee National Guard have been working alongside and supporting the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, and various other state and local agencies to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Currently, there are more than 580 Soldiers and Airmen providing support to 58 counties in Tennessee by helping with testing, vaccinations, and administrative support to health care providers. This augmentation of National Guard staff to support hospitals is not impacting civilian health care roles but rather allowing health care professionals to work more effectively and efficiently.

Thousands of Tennessee Guardsmen have volunteered to help during the pandemic. Over the last 17 months, anywhere from 250-700 Guardsmen have been actively supporting the testing and vaccination efforts across the state. This has resulted in Tennessee Guardsmen supporting the testing of more than 920,000 Tennesseans and the vaccination of over 1 million.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Tennessee National Guard is prepared and ready to support any request for assistance through TEMA.