TDLWD: Unemployment declines for second straight month

Jim Harris 2 days ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 25 Views

According to data released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the statewide unemployment rate decreased for the second consecutive month in July.
The preliminary, seasonally adjusted rate for July 2021 is 4.7%, a drop of 0.2 of a percentage point from June’s revised rate of 4.9%. Tennessee’s unemployment rate has been at 5.1%, or lower, for the last seven months.

In March 2020, the last month before COVID-19 business closures impacted the economy, Tennessee’s unemployment rate was 4%.
In July 2020, the state’s unemployment rate was 8.9% which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the current rate. 

Nationally, seasonally adjusted unemployment dropped 0.5 of a percentage point to 5.4%. One year ago, the United States unemployment rate was 10.2%.
A complete analysis of Tennessee’s July 2021 unemployment data is available here.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

9/11 to be commemorated in downtown Clinton with “Plight of the Patriot”

(Submitted)  Historic Downtown Clinton and Clinch Valley CrossFit have announced that they are partnering to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.