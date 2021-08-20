TDLWD: Unemployment declines for second straight month

According to data released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the statewide unemployment rate decreased for the second consecutive month in July.

The preliminary, seasonally adjusted rate for July 2021 is 4.7%, a drop of 0.2 of a percentage point from June’s revised rate of 4.9%. Tennessee’s unemployment rate has been at 5.1%, or lower, for the last seven months.

In March 2020, the last month before COVID-19 business closures impacted the economy, Tennessee’s unemployment rate was 4%.

In July 2020, the state’s unemployment rate was 8.9% which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the current rate.

Nationally, seasonally adjusted unemployment dropped 0.5 of a percentage point to 5.4%. One year ago, the United States unemployment rate was 10.2%.

A complete analysis of Tennessee’s July 2021 unemployment data is available here.