TDE announces #TNLovesLearning campaign

Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Education launched the #TNLovesLearning back-to-school social media campaign to celebrate the new school year and highlight the hard work of districts, schools and communities in focusing on supporting kids and accelerating achievement for all students.

As Tennessee has wrapped up the first summer of statewide learning camps to support student achievement and begins an exciting new school year, the department wants to help showcase how dedicated our state is to our students and their success.

“As a mom, educator, and lifelong learner, back-to-school is one of my favorite times of the year. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we have been inspired by all the hard work we have seen our districts, schools, educators, families and communities undertake specifically to help our kids learn and achieve,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “As we enter a new school year, I share in the excitement of so many Tennesseans across the state for the amazing learning that will take place this year and encourage us all to maintain our commitment to putting students at the center of all we do!”

To share a quote, photo or video of why you love learning and are excited for the new school year, please post and use the hashtag, #TNLovesLearning.