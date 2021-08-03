Tabatha Jean Marlow, age 51, of Lake City, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Tabatha was born in Toledo, Ohio on December 12, 1969 and spent summers with her aunt Nancy, and double first cousins, Scott and Lucy, who she considered brother and sister. It was during her summers in Tennessee where she met Greg, who she married on July 12, 1986. After they married, they then had their daughter, Melissa Renea Marlow Babb on February 1, 1988 and then their son, Gregory Blake Marlow on September 18, 1992. She was baptized at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Lake City and was a member at Island Ford Baptist Church. She had two grandchildren, Riley Babb who was born on December 8, 2005, and Madison Babb, who was born on September 22, 2008. Tabatha loved to spend time with her grandkids and especially enjoyed watching them swim. She enjoyed spending time with her sister, Jamie Wagner Taylor, and niece Sagan Taylor. Tabatha loved to watch Gunsmoke, quilting when she was able, as well as crafts. Tabatha loved her animals Ellie, Lillie Mae, Boomer, Paisley, Scarlett, and Tulley.

Tabatha is preceded in death by her grandparents: Roy and Carylee Martin, and George and Wilma Miles, and uncles: Steve Miles, Lawrence Martin, and Mike Martin.

Survivors Include:

Husband Greg Marlow of Lake City

Father Jim and Susan Martin of Lake City

Mother Danna and Jerry Wagner of Caryville

Daughter Melissa and Dustin Babb of Lake City

Son Blake Marlow and Sheree of Clinton

Grandchildren Madison and Riley

Granddogs Boomer, Paisley, Scarlett, and Tulley

Sister Jamie and Shannon Taylor and daughter Sagan of Caryville

Uncles David Miles of Lake City

Don Miles of Lake City

Clay Miles of Lake City

Howard Martin of Lake City

Aunts Nancy Martin of Lake City

Diane Maupin of Lake City

Wilma Henegar of Oak Ridge

Special Cousins Scott and Lucy of Lake City

Special Friend Karen Varwig of Toledo, Ohio

Father in Law and Mother in Law Lowell and Diane Marlow of Lake City

Numerous cousins, family members, and friends are left to mourn Tabatha’s passing.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Scott Martin and Rev. Mitchell Wilson officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

She was a people person who was most happy when she had company. Tabatha was a strong woman and a fighter who overcame a lot of things that doctors never thought she would have.