ACSO K9 Baron poses with four pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop on August 29th, 2021 (ACSO photo)

Sunday traffic stop yields 4 pounds of pot

Jim Harris 9 hours ago

A traffic stop Sunday on I-75 in Anderson County ended with a Knoxville man arrested on drug charges.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Laxton pulled over a Hyundai coupe on I-75 after observing the driver, identified as Kalen Walker of Knoxville, after seeing him commit what were only described as “traffic violations.” 

Marijuana seized during ACSO traffic stop August 29th, 2021 (ACSO photo)

After speaking with Walker, Laxton called in Sergeant Jon Acker and his K-9 partner, Baron, to conduct an exterior sweep of the vehicle.  Baron alerted on the car for the presence of drugs, and when deputies searched the car, they found four pounds of marijuana vacuum-sealed in four separate bags.

Walker was taken into custody on a charge of the manufacture/delivery/possession or sale of narcotics and booked into the Anderson County Jail, where he remained in custody as of Monday morning (8/30).  His car was also seized and the drugs confiscated.

