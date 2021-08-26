Stephen Eugene Wilson, age 70, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at his residence. He was born June 2, 1951, in Auburn, Alabama, and has been a resident of Roane County for over 30 years. He had worked as a mechanic at several places of business in the Roane County area and was very passionate about the mechanics of a car. Steve was also a handyman and loved collecting planes, ships, and large trains. He loved jeeps, guns, listening to music, and was an avid bird watcher. Preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Wilson; daughter, Elizabeth Ray; son, Stephen Wilson; and parents, Clarence & Claudi Wilson.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Alesia Wilson of Atlanta, GA

Son Nick Wilson of Pittsburgh, PA

Sister Deborah Yates

Several friends and acquaintances.

Graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm, Friday, August 27, 2021, at Oak Grove Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.