Stephen Eugene Wilson, age 70, of Kingston

Stephen Eugene Wilson, age 70, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at his residence.  He was born June 2, 1951, in Auburn, Alabama, and has been a resident of Roane County for over 30 years.  He had worked as a mechanic at several places of business in the Roane County area and was very passionate about the mechanics of a car.  Steve was also a handyman and loved collecting planes, ships, and large trains.  He loved jeeps, guns, listening to music, and was an avid bird watcher.  Preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Wilson; daughter, Elizabeth Ray; son, Stephen Wilson; and parents, Clarence & Claudi Wilson.

SURVIVORS

Daughter                             Alesia Wilson of Atlanta, GA

Son                                       Nick Wilson of Pittsburgh, PA

Sister                                    Deborah Yates

Several friends and acquaintances.

Graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm, Friday, August 27, 2021, at Oak Grove Cemetery.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

