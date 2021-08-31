State sees a new high number of active COVID cases

Tennessee recorded its highest number of active COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic on Monday, with over 79,400 people currently afflicted.

Hospitalizations have also gone up in recent days, and there were 3159 people in the hospital statewide as of Monday’s update by the Tennessee Department of Health. 907 of those are in the intensive-care unit, while a record 605 Tennesseeans are on ventilators. In addition, 72 children are in the hospital, which is also another record high number.

Locally, as of Monday’s update, there were 718 active cases of COVID-19 in Anderson County, with 62 new cases reported. The county’s positivity rate over the past seven days—which measures the percentage of people testing positive for the virus—came in at 20%. That means one out of every five people who got tested over the past week have tested positive.

Campbell County’s positivity rate is the lowest in the four counties that make up our immediate service area, at 17.4%. Campbell County currently has 376 active COVID Cases, with 38 reported Monday.

Morgan County has 212 active cases after 19 were reported Monday, and their seven-day positivity rate is 23.8%.

In Roane County, the positivity rate is 24.0%, and officials say there are 689 active cases with 42 having been reported on Monday.

To find more COVID-19 data from around the state, including county-by-county information and more, visit www.covid19.tn.gov.

To find a vaccine provider or to make a vaccination appointment, you can visit www.vaccinefinder.org.