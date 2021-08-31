Spitzer appointed to succeed Elledge on bench

On Monday, Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Ryan Spitzer to serve as circuit court judge for Anderson County’s 7th Judicial District to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Don Elledge in July.

“Ryan is a dedicated public servant with an extensive background in criminal prosecution,” said Gov. Lee in his announcement. “I am proud to announce his appointment and confident he will serve Tennessee with integrity.”

Spitzer formerly served as an Assistant DA for the 7th Judicial District.

Spitzer is a graduate of the Vanderbilt University School of Law and Lambuth University.

Spitzer lives in Oak Ridge with his wife Tracy and their two sons.

Outside of the courtroom, Spitzer serves as an adjunct professor in the Paralegal Studies program at Pellissippi State Community College.

Spitzer’s appointment became effective immediately. He has also declared his candidacy for the seat in next year’s election.