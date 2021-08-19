Smokies ride Morel to 6-4 win over Barons

The Tennessee Smokies (39-48) defeated the first place Birmingham Barons (48-41), 6-4, in the series opener Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium. Christopher Morel’s three-run double in the sixth broke a 3-3 tie, and gave the Smokies their first lead of the night, a lead they would not give back.

The Smokies and Barons exchanged solo home runs in the first inning. In the top half, Yolbert Sanchez hit a solo home run off of Dakota Chalmers. Brennen Davis’ 11th home run of the season tied the game in the bottom half.

Birmingham took a 3-1 lead after scoring twice in the fourth. Carlos Perez’s solo home run off Chalmers broke the tie. Yoelqui Cespedes followed with a double, and came around to score on Xavier Fernandez’s RBI single. Cam Balego walked with two outs in the fifth scoring from first on Andy Weber’s RBI double to cut the Barons lead in half.

The first five Smokies to bat in the sixth inning reached base. Nelson Maldonado led off with a double before Alec Hansen walked three straight. Chase Strumpf’s walk with the bases loaded, forced Maldonado home, and tied the game. Hansen was pulled for J.B. Olson with no one out. Morel came up and hit a bases-clearing, three-run double down the left field line to put the Smokies in front 6-3. Birmingham added a run in the seventh to round out the scoring at 6-4.

Chalmers started for the Smokies, but did not factor in the decision, he struck out five over five innings. Bryan Hudson (W, 6-3) pitched two innings in relief for the win. Brendon Little (S, 1) closed out the game with two scoreless innings for his first career save. Davis reached base three times, he was 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two runs, and two walks.

The Smokies and Barons will play a doubleheader at Smokies Stadium Thursday night, and both games will be seven innings in length. Game one is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

Thursday night at Smokies Stadium is Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light. Tickets for the remainder of the Birmingham series are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.