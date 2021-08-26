Smokies lose slugfest, 13-7

(Tennessee Smokies press release)  The Tennessee Smokies (42-53) lost their second consecutive game to the Chattanooga Lookouts (47-48), 13-7, at AT&T Field. Christopher Morel hit his team-leading 15th home run in the third inning, and Carlos Sepulveda and Nelson Velazquez both reached base four times in Wednesday night’s loss.

Chattanooga scored twice in the first and second to build a 4-0 lead. Lorenzo Cedrola scored the first run on a Javier Assad (L, 4-7) wild pitch, Brian Rey drove in the second run with an RBI single. In the second, Cedrola and Wilson Garcia hit RBI base hits on back-to-back pitches.

The Smokies cut the deficit in half in the top of the third inning after Sepulveda doubled with one out, and scored on Morel’s two-run home run. Matt Lloyd hit a two-run home run and Cedrola added an RBI single in the bottom of the third to put the Lookouts up 7-2.

In the fifth, Velazquez walked with the bases loaded to drive in a run. Caleb Knight then hit a sacrifice fly to bring the Smokies within three, the closest they would get the rest of the game. Chattanooga scored six runs over their final four at-bats to go up 13-4.

The Smokies scored their final three runs in the ninth. Sepulveda led off with a solo home run on the first pitch, his third of the season. Knight drove in a run with a groundout, and Velazquez added an RBI double to round out the scoring.

Sepulveda reached base four times for the second straight night, he finished 2-for-3 with the home run, a double, a walk, a hit-by-pitch, and three runs scored. Velazquez was 2-for-4 with an RBI double and two walks. Morel finished 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, and two runs scored in the loss.

The Smokies and Lookouts continue their six game series from AT&T Field Thursday night. First pitch between RHP Caleb Kilian (1-2, 4.02) and RHP Ricky Salinas (4-7, 5.40) is scheduled for 7:15 PM. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

