Smokies fall in opener at Chattanooga, 8-3

(TN Smokies press release) The Tennessee Smokies (42-52) fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts (46-48), 8-3, in the series opener at AT&T Field Tuesday night. The Smokies jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the top of the first, but Chattanooga tied the game in the bottom half, then scored five times in the second to break the game open.

The first three Smokies in the game reached base before an out was recorded in the top of the first. With the bases loaded, Chase Strumpf hit a two-run single to left field to start the scoring. In the bottom half, Wilson Garcia’s two-run home run tied the game.

The Lookouts sent nine to the plate in the second and scored five times off of Dakota Chalmers (L, 2-3). Matt Lloyd’s two-run home run gave Chattanooga the lead. Lorenzo Cedrola and Robbie Tenerowicz both had RBI singles in the inning to extend the Lookouts lead to 6-2. Drew Mount’s RBI double made the score 7-2.

Christopher Morel doubled in the eighth, and came around to score on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 7-3. The Lookouts scored their final run in the bottom of the eighth on a wild pitch.

Wyatt Short struck out two and walked one in 3.1 scoreless innings Tuesday night. Graham Lawson added two strikeouts over two scoreless frames. Carlos Sepulveda reached base four times, he was 2-for-3 with two walks. Morel finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in the loss.

The Smokies and Lookouts continue their six game series from AT&T Field Wednesday night. First pitch between RHP Javier Assad (4-6, 4.23) and LHP Connor Curlis (5-7, 4.98) is scheduled for 7:15 PM. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.