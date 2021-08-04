Smokies drop opener at Montgomery, 6-2

The Tennessee Smokies (33-41) dropped their road trip opener, 6-2, against the Montgomery Biscuits (43-34) Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Five of the Smokies seven hits in the loss were extra-base hits.

RHP Cam Sanders (L, 2-6) retired the first nine batters he faced in the game before allowing a pair of runs to score in the fourth. Xavier Edwards singled and scored on Niko Hulsizer’s RBI double. Hulsizer moved to third on a groundout and scored on Austin Shenton’s sacrifice fly.

Nelson Maldonado extended his hitting streak to 12 straight games to lead off the sixth, and came around to score the Smokies first run on Jared Young’s RBI double.

Montgomery broke the game open after scoring three times in the bottom of the sixth to go up 5-1. Hulsizer walked with one out, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored on Shenton’s RBI double. Three pitches later, Ruben Cardenas hit a two-run home run. In the seventh, Cal Stevenson scored on Edwards’ sacrifice fly to extend the Biscuits lead to 6-1.

Zach Davis led off the eighth inning with a solo home run, his second of the season, to round out the scoring at 6-2. Young finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, Chase Strumpf also went 2-for-4 with a double. Sanders took the loss, he allowed five runs on four hits and two walks in six innings, he also had six strikeouts.

The Smokies and Biscuits will play a doubleheader Wednesday night, with game one beginning at 5:30 PM ET. RHP Caleb Kilian will make his Cubs organizational debut for the Smokies in game one against LHP Jacob Lopez (0-0, 3.60). Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies return home on Tuesday, August 10 to begin a 12-game homestand. Tickets are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.