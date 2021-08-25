Scam warning

Jim Harris 18 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 57 Views

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office took to social media Tuesday to warn residents about a scam that has been seen numerous times in East Tennessee over the years.  In this scam, using so-called “spoofing” technology, the call appears to be coming from a deputy at the Sheriff’s Office.  The scammer then tells the call’s recipient that a relative of theirs has been arrested and needs money for bail.  In exchange for payment, they will have bail posted for the family member.
Officials remind you that, no matter where you live, law enforcement agencies will never call you and ask for payment for anything.  If you receive one of these calls, hang up and notify your local law enforcement agency, and never give out personal information of any kind over the telephone.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

COVID: OR schools pass mask requirement, FDA gives full approval to Pfizer vaccine

Monday, the Oak Ridge School Board voted 3-1 to require masks to be worn inside …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.