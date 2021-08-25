Scam warning

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office took to social media Tuesday to warn residents about a scam that has been seen numerous times in East Tennessee over the years. In this scam, using so-called “spoofing” technology, the call appears to be coming from a deputy at the Sheriff’s Office. The scammer then tells the call’s recipient that a relative of theirs has been arrested and needs money for bail. In exchange for payment, they will have bail posted for the family member.

Officials remind you that, no matter where you live, law enforcement agencies will never call you and ask for payment for anything. If you receive one of these calls, hang up and notify your local law enforcement agency, and never give out personal information of any kind over the telephone.

