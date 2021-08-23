Robert Edward Ellis, age 79, of Kingston passed away Thursday, August 20, 2021. He was born on October 20, 1941 in Miami, Florida and honorably served the United States military on active duty during the period of 1960-1983, and received the Bronze Star medal for service in South Vietnam. Additionally he served in the last combat unit in South East Asia. Prior to retiring Robert was a volunteer counselor at a suicide prevention center and was the outreach director for a large college and career church group. He moved to Kingston in 1986 when he married Kathleen Gray Zirkle, the daughter of Joseph P. Zirkle and Jessie C. Zirkle. Kathy was the light of his life and he often remarked that she got ‘damaged goods’ when she said, “I do” in September 1986. His wish was that he had been more loving-more gentle-and uplifting for her. In spite of his flaws and blemishes, Kathy loved him to the end.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; three sons, a daughter, two brothers, a half brother, a grandson and six great-grandchildren.

Robert was the Chairman of the Roane County Christian Coalition and an Endowment Life member of the NRA> He was also a member of the following conservative organizations: the TEA Party, ACT for America, True the Vote and was unashamedly a Republican. He was involved in prison and jail ministries. He helped several hundred adults earn their GED certificates and conducted Train-the-Trainer classes for GED instructors. Robert also helped train people with disabilities in order to find employment. He helped feed the homeless. He also enjoyed the shooting sports as well as fishing and boating. He also enjoyed their travels to far away places – Rving with Kathy and their dogs – and photography. One of his passions was helping lead fellow Christians into a deeper, personal relationship with God through His Son, Jesus Christ.

Robert believed the measure of a man can be answered by three questions; One: Did he know Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior? Two: Did he love and provide for his wife and family: And Three: was the World a better place because he lived? The reality is this, a man is born and dies. What happens between those dates is pretty much fluff if the answer to these three questions is not a resounding YES!

Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.