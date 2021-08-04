Roane Co. United Way presents ‘Pup-A-Palooza’

Jim Harris

If the way to your heart is tracked with paw prints, the Roane County United Way has a fun contest for you!

Now is your chance to enter your special dog in the first Pup A Palooza Dog Show, to be held at the Roane State Community College Expo Center on Saturday, September 11. There will be a Master/Dog Look-A-Like, Fastest Fetch and Best Dog Trick contest. Enter now before spaces get filled.

At this event there will be various pet care and health vendors to answer questions, K-9 demonstrations and dog agility presentation, a photo booth, food for pet owners and more! 

More information including forms for contestants, sponsors and vendors can be found by visiting the RCUW website (www.unitedwayroane.org/pup-a-palooza) for more information or call 865-882-7711.

