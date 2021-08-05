Pellissippi to require masks, RSCC recommends masks

Officials at Pellissippi State Community College announced Wednesday that they will once again require face masks to be worn inside all campus buildings, beginning this Monday, August 9th. Classes at Pellissippi State begin August 23rd, and officials said this week that they will re-evaluate the mask policy at the end of September.

Roane State Community College also announced Wednesday that it, too, has updated its COVID-19 response plan to include the recommendation, but not a requirement, that all students, faculty, staff and visitors wear face masks when indoors on campus.

Officials indicated that these changes are in response to a number of factors, including a recent surge in local COVID-19 cases, the new Delta variant and new guidance from the CDC, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Board of Regents.

The updated face mask recommendation applies to anyone who enters a building on a Roane State campus, regardless of vaccination status.

New signage is being posted on campuses to reflect this information and the entire campus community has been notified of the request.

In their announcement, officials stated that “as the college works to maintain a safe environment and prevent the spread of COVID-19, Roane State is continuing its internal case reporting and contact tracing processes. Enhanced cleaning protocols also remain in effect on campus. If pandemic conditions change, the college’s response will adjust accordingly.”

Students, faculty and staff should monitor RSCC email for updates and check the college’s coronavirus resource page, www.roanestate.edu/coronavirus, frequently for the latest news. Questions or concerns can be directed to [email protected].