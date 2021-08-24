ORT: Harness appeals decision in harassment lawsuit

A former Anderson County government employee who filed a lawsuit against then-Circuit Court Clerk William Jones has appealed a court’s decision that while she had indeed been harassed, the county was not liable.

As first reported by our friends at Oak Ridge Today, Gail Harness filed a federal lawsuit against Jones and the county, alleging that she had been subjected to a “hostile work environment” due to unwanted sexual advances and other inappropriate conduct. The lawsuit was filed in the spring of 2018 by Gail Harness, who sought a total of $7.5 million in damages against her former boss and the county government.

At the end of a four-day federal trial in Chattanooga in June of this year, a seven-person jury found that Harness had been sexually harassed while working for Jones, but that the county was not liable. No damages were awarded.

Oak Ridge Today reports that Harness has appealed the jury’s decision to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, disputing the judge’s instructions to the jury, among other issues.

As we reported on extensively at the time, the allegations against Jones were made public in February 2018. The Anderson County Commission censured Jones shortly thereafter, and Jones failed to win another term, losing the 2018 Republican Party primary to current Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch.

Jones has maintained his innocence since the allegations were made public, but has acknowledged “mistakes” and apologized for them on several occasions, including earlier this year on our “Ask Your Neighbor” program.