ORT: 16 cases of COVID reported in OR schools

With students having returned to classrooms in the Oak Ridge school system, our partners at Oak Ridge Today report that 16 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far.

Oak Ridge Today reports that 15 of the cases are described as current, and one is recovered, according to the school system.

Seven of the current cases are at Willow Brook Elementary School, four among students, and three among staff members.

Four cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Oak Ridge High School, all among students. ORT also reports that there are three current cases among students at Robertsville Middle School and two are among students at Jefferson Middle School.