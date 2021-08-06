ORT: 16 cases of COVID reported in OR schools

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Coronavirus, Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

With students having returned to classrooms in the Oak Ridge school system, our partners at Oak Ridge Today report that 16 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far.

Oak Ridge Today reports that 15 of the cases are described as current, and one is recovered, according to the school system.

Seven of the current cases are at Willow Brook Elementary School, four among students, and three among staff members.

Four cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Oak Ridge High School, all among students. ORT also reports that there are three current cases among students at Robertsville Middle School and two are among students at Jefferson Middle School.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

GSMNP to resume daytime paving closures on Newfound Gap Road

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced today that daytime closures associated …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.