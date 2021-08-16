ORCB announces Labor Day concert

On Monday, September 6th, the Oak Ridge Community Band will perform its annual Labor Day Concert, beginning at 7 pm at AK Bissell Park.

Admission to this family-friendly event is free and you are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for outdoor seating.

Music to be performed that night include everything from “Rocky Top” to patriotic marches to a piece dedicated to Vietnam veterans.

The Band says that “This is a great way to celebrate the holiday weekend and the unofficial end of summer.”

For more information, visit www.orcb.org, or www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand.