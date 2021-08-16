ORCB announces Labor Day concert

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 21 Views

On Monday, September 6th, the Oak Ridge Community Band will perform its annual Labor Day Concert, beginning at 7 pm at AK Bissell Park.

Admission to this family-friendly event is free and you are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for outdoor seating.

Music to be performed that night include everything from “Rocky Top” to patriotic marches to a piece dedicated to Vietnam veterans.

The Band says that “This is a great way to celebrate the holiday weekend and the unofficial end of summer.”

For more information, visit www.orcb.org, or www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

MEDIC offering Dollywood tix to donors

MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood are teaming up this week to encourage more people …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.