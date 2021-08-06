OR announces paperless billing option

(City of Oak Ridge press release) Oak Ridgers now have the option to sign up for eBill or paperless billing.

With eBill, you will receive a notification that your statement is now viewable in your online account along with the amount due and the due date.

“This means there will be no more waiting on the mail or worrying about misplacing your paper invoice,” Oak Ridge Utilities Business Office Manager Marlene Bannon said. “With less paper waste, it’s also environmentally friendly.”

To sign up for eBill:

Go to https://customerservice.oakridgetn.gov/

Login to CSS or create an account

Select the payment tab

Choose Pay Online

Switch “paperless” to “yes”

Click “confirm” to confirm disclosures

To watch a step-by-step video on how to sign up for eBill, click here.

If you have any further questions or need help signing up, contact the Utilities Business Office (UBO) at (865) 425-3400 or online at www.OakRidgeTN.gov.