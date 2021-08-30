NPS seeks public input on Spur improvements

The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public input on the proposed Gatlinburg Spur Safety Improvements Project. The Spur is part of the Foothills Parkway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park (Park) and comprises approximately 4.2 miles of four-lane divided urban parkway between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg in Sevier County, Tennessee. The Park is initiating an environmental assessment and public scoping period in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA).  

The park obtained initial public input on the proposed project during a civic engagement public comment period from April 20 through May 22, 2020. Input received during the civic engagement was considered during the development of preliminary alternatives for the proposed improvements. As part of the current public scoping comment period, NPS is soliciting input on the proposed action, a preliminary range of alternatives, and issues that should be considered in the environmental assessment.  

“We are pleased to offer this opportunity to learn from our community about how we can improve safety and congestion along the Spur,” said Deputy Superintendent Alan Sumeriski.  

For additional information on the project and to provide comments please visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/SpurImprovements. The NPS will accept written comments online or by postal mail. Comments may be submitted:     

Online (the preferred method) 

Visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/SpurImprovements 

Select “Open for Comment” on the left menu bar, open the Gatlinburg Spur Safety Improvements Scoping Newsletter folder and click on the green “Comment Now” button to access the online commenting form; or 

By Postal Mail  

Send comments to: Superintendent Cassius Cash 

Attn: Spur Safety Improvements 

Great Smoky Mountains National Park 

107 Park Headquarters Rd. 

Gatlinburg, TN 37738 

Written comments must be submitted online or be postmarked by Sept. 26, 2021 to be considered.  

