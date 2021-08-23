More from MEDIC: CCP to be collected again in September

Beginning, September 7, MEDIC Regional Blood Center will restart COVID Convalescent Plasma collections. MEDIC stopped collecting CCP in late March because there was a nationwide stock available and because the patient numbers had decreased.

As COVID numbers rise again, there are now less than 10,000 units in the national supply. MEDIC will collect, process, and distribute CCP for our 24 hospitals in the region.

“This is a great opportunity for our community members to rally and help one another,” said director of communications Kristy Altman. “Regional numbers have been rising steadily and we are shipping dozens of units every day to our hospitals. If someone has had COVID and is recovered, this is an excellent opportunity for them to help someone.”


Potential donors must have had a positive lab test within the past 6 months to be eligible to donate. Donors must also be symptom-free for 14 days prior to donating. Potential donors who have been vaccinated may donate if they received the vaccine after their COVID-19 recovery.

Appointments are required for CCP collections. Appointments can be made by calling 865-521-2682. The qualifying paperwork can be found at www.medicblood.org.

Masks or face coverings are required at all donor centers and community drives. Masks will be provided if a donor does not have one. Anyone refusing to wear a mask will be asked to return when restrictions may be lifted. 

