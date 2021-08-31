New trash carts arriving this week in Clinton

The city of Clinton and Waste Connections want to remind all city residents that the new, 96-gallon trash carts on wheels will be delivered to homes this week.  The new system utilizing the carts will start the week of Monday, September 6th, and officials say that you should use the new trash cart at that time.  Within a couple of weeks, Waste Connections will collect trash only from the new blue carts.

As we have previously reported, Waste Connections will pick up and dispose of any old, unwanted, smaller trash cans during your usual household garbage collection the week of September 13th.  After that, you will need to take old cans to a county Convenience Center for disposal. 

For more information, or to request an additional 96-gallon trash cart, call Waste Connections at 865-522-8161.

You can also visit the city’s website at http://clintontn.net/trashcollectioninfo.htm to find answers to frequently asked questions.

