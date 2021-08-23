Getty Images

NCS: Blaney wins in Michigan

Jim Harris 21 hours ago

(MRN.com)  Ryan Blaney took the lead on a restart with eight laps remaining and skillfully held off a frantic field to earn the victory Sunday in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway in the penultimate race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season.

Those eight laps out front were the only laps Blaney’s No. 12 Team Penske Ford led on the afternoon but it was good enough to give him his second victory of the season — by a modern-day track-record margin of .077 seconds over Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron, who had teammate Kyle Larson close behind.

Blaney credited Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch with giving him a push from behind on the final restart to get out front, and the popular 27-year-old Blaney took it from there, using all the track to keep the field behind him.

Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin finished fourth and fifth with Matt DiBenedetto, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top 10.

