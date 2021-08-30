DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 28: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 BodyArmor Ford, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 28, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

NCS: Blaney takes win, Larson claims regular-season crown

Jim Harris

(MRN.com)  The Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series’ regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway unfolded as billed with dramatic action all Saturday night that included 45 lead changes, a 14-minute red-flag period and a wild final lap of overtime to decide the championship playoff picture.

Ultimately, Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney managed it all and took his second NASCAR Cup Series victory in as many weeks as a huge multicar accident happened behind him in the last corners of the track on the final lap.

Blaney’s No. 12 Team Penske Ford led only seven of the 165 laps, but the 27-year-old North Carolinian took the lead from fellow Ford driver and Roush Fenway Racing’s Chris Buescher for the two laps of overtime to claim his third win of the season and seventh of his career.

Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick earned the 16th and final playoff position with a fifth-place finish in a close and suspenseful battle with his own teammate, Austin Dillon.

Kyle Larson, who has a series-best five wins on the season, clinched his first NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Championship with a 20th-place finish. Both he and Denny Hamlin were in the last-lap wreck. Hamlin, who has led the points standings for all but three of the previous 25 race weekends, finished 13th.

Blaney’s Daytona win caps an impressive summer run that is good enough to move him into second place in the playoff standings – 28 behind Larson – heading into next week’s playoff opener at Darlington Raceway.

Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch are ranked third and fourth, respectively, in the playoff reset, followed by 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Hamlin and William Byron. Joey Logano, who led a race-best 37 laps Saturday but finished 23rd, is seeded ninth, followed by Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell, 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, Aric Almirola, Reddick and Kevin Harvick.

