Nathan Todd Smith, age 34, of Oak Ridge TN, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN. Nate was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing golf.

Nathan was someone who could make anyone around him laugh. As a child and teenager, his sweet character was contagious. He was kindhearted and tried to see the best in everyone. His family has many long-lasting memories with him they will hold onto during this difficult time of grief. They will miss him every day of their lives but hope that his story will live on and help others. Nathan fought his battle of addiction, going to many rehab and treatment programs, a few recently resulting in becoming 90 days sober, but unfortunately lost his life to this disease. We hope his story sheds light on the seriousness of addiction and that maybe some people will choose to become sober and stay sober for him and for their loved ones. A sweet, kind soul, taken too soon because of the terrible disease of addiction.

Nathan is preceded in death by his stepfather, Patrick Grubb of Oak Ridge, TN

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Leigh Sweeden Smith of Oak Ridge, TN; mother, Ramona Sluss Grubb of Oak Ridge, TN; father, Steven Smith of Oak Ridge, TN; sons, Anthony Armes of Kingston, TN, Mark Martin of Knoxville, TN, Isaiah Smith of Clinton, TN; brother, Eric Paul Smith of Oak Ridge, TN; special friend, Emily DuMont of Solway, TN. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Nate’s services are tentatively scheduled for Thursday, August 5,2021 with a receiving of his friends from 5 to 7 p.m. and his celebration of life at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN, with Reverend Steve McDonald officiating.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.