Nancy T. Hearne, age 89, of LaFollette

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 19 Views

Nancy T. Hearne, age 89, of LaFollette, TN passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at her home surrounded by loved ones.  She was born in Milan, Tennessee October 24, 1931, to Marvin and Katherine Thompson.

She graduated from Memphis State University where she played women’s basketball and received a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and Biology. She married Robert B. Hearne and had 5 children. She taught Biology and Physical Education at several schools, including Ruckel Jr. High in Niceville, Florida, and Oak Hill Elementary on Eglin AFB, Florida. Upon retirement from Okaloosa County School District, she relocated to LaFollette, TN with her husband Robert where they owned and operated several businesses including Valley Milling Corp. and Hillcrest Oil Company. 

She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Garden Club, several community outreach programs including the local food bank, LaFollette United Methodist Church, choir and bell choir, and avid Lady Vols fan. 

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, parents, sister Betty Feurstacke, and brother Bobby Thompson. 

Survived by her children Robert M. Hearne (Patricia), Nancy Lambert (Russell), Mary Wright, Linda Jackson (Leon), and Helen Duncan, 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. 

The family will receive friends Friday, September 3, 2021, from 2:00 -3:00 pm at LaFollette United Methodist Church with Celebration of Life services at 3:00 pm.   

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

David G. Humphrey, age 78, of Coal Hill

David G. Humphrey, age 78, of Coal Hill passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.