MEDIC to salute, celebrate First Responders

MEDIC Regional Blood Center will hold a Celebration of First Responders from August 30th through September 5th at all of its fixed-site Donor Centers and mobile blood drives.

MEDIC will be celebrating area First Responders with a special lapel pin. Pins are first come, first serve for any first responder in the community.

All donors will receive a special edition first responder t-shirt. Additionally, donors will receive a $5 coupon for The Axe House, and a coupon for a Texas Roadhouse appetizer. All donors through Tuesday (August 31) are entered to win the August $1000 e-gift card as part of the Save Our Summer campaign.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including UT Medical Center, Covenant Health System hospitals, Tennova hospitals, Blount Memorial, and East TN Children’s Hospital.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution. Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Walk-in donors are allowed.