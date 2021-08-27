MEDIC to salute, celebrate First Responders

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

MEDIC Regional Blood Center will hold a Celebration of First Responders from August 30th through September 5th at all of its fixed-site Donor Centers and mobile blood drives.

MEDIC will be celebrating area First Responders with a special lapel pin. Pins are first come, first serve for any first responder in the community.

All donors will receive a special edition first responder t-shirt.  Additionally, donors will receive a $5 coupon for The Axe House, and a coupon for a Texas Roadhouse appetizer. All donors through Tuesday (August 31) are entered to win the August $1000 e-gift card as part of the Save Our Summer campaign.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including UT Medical Center, Covenant Health System hospitals, Tennova hospitals, Blount Memorial, and East TN Children’s Hospital.  

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.  Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Walk-in donors are allowed.  

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lee encourages masks in schools

During a press conference Wednesday, Governor Bill Lee urged families to “make informed decisions” to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.