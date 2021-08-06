MEDIC to require masks beginning Monday

MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Thursday that it will begin requiring all donors to wear a mask when they come in to donate at any mobile blood drive, or any of MEDIC”s fixed-site donor centers, beginning this Monday, August 9th.

In a press release, MEDIC officials say the mask mandate is being reinstated due to the “rising numbers of COVID-19 and COVID variants in our area.” The mask mandate for staff and donors will remain in effect until further notice.

All donors in the month of August will receive a tie-dye shirt, Texas Roadhouse coupon, and $5 coupon to The Axe House. Additionally, donors are automatically entered to win a $1000 e-gift card as part of the August Save Our Summer campaign.

Appointments are preferred, but there is limited availability for walk-in donors.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link, or by calling 865-524-3074.