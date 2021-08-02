MEDIC offers lots of incentives for donors in August

MEDIC Regional Blood Center has announced its August promotional schedule as officials continue to celebrate the summer season while also rewarding new and returning donors for their blood donations.During the month of August, all donors will be eligible to win a $1000 e-gift card (must have valid email to win) and receive a $5 coupon to The Axe House.

All donors in August will receive:

a special edition tie-dye t-shirt.

Texas Roadhouse coupon.

and Automatic entry in the August $1000 E-Gift Card (redeemable at over 100 major retail organizations) drawing as part of the Save Our Summer initiative.

Other giveaways in August will include:

August 2 – 6 – Daily drawing for a pair of tickets to Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud

August 12 -13 – Coupon for one-hour of free snow tubing at Pigeon Forge Snow

August 13 – Back to School drive at West Town Mall

August 23 – 27 – TN Valley Fair Ticket for all donors

August 30 – September 5 – First Responder Celebration Week Special edition pin and t-shirt for first responders (first come, first served) Special drives all week



Appointments are preferred but not required. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org.