MEDIC offering TN Valley Fair tix

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is giving all donors a ticket to the Tennessee Valley Fair when they come in

In addition, donors will receive a tie-dye t-shirt, $5 coupon for The Axe House, and a coupon for a Texas Roadhouse appetizer. All donors are also entered to win the August $1000 e-gift card as part of the Save Our Summer campaign.  

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including UT Medical Center, Covenant Health System hospitals, Tennova hospitals, Blount Memorial, and East TN Children’s Hospital.  

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.            

Appointments are preferred, but not required. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, or by calling 865-524-3074.

