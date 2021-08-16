MEDIC offering Dollywood tix to donors

MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood are teaming up this week to encourage more people to become blood donors.

This week (August 16th-20th), each donor will receive one Dollywood ticket, while supplies last, whether they donate at one of MEDIC’s fixed donor centers or at any MEDIC mobile blood drive.

In addition to the Dollywood ticket, donors will also receive a tie-dye t-shirt, a $5 coupon for The Axe House, and a coupon for a Texas Roadhouse appetizer.

All donors are also entered to win the August $1000 e-gift card as part of the Save Our Summer campaign.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, visit www.medicblood.org.