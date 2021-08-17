Lee issues Executive Order allowing parents to bypass mask mandates

On Monday, Governor Bill Lee announced that he had signed Executive Order 84, giving parents the ability to opt their child out of any local mask mandate enacted by a school district or health department.

In making the announcement, Governor Lee said that Tennessee is facing what he called a significant challenge in hospitals across the state as a result of the recent increase in COVID cases, fueled by the highly-contagious Delta variant.

Governor Lee reiterated Monday that “the most important tool we have to fight the pandemic is a vaccine,” and encouraged all Tennesseans who have not been vaccinated to talk to their doctor to consider getting vaccinated and to make an informed decision.

Lee added that the state government will not mandate or require anyone to get a vaccine but also pointed to the fact that more people have been choosing to be vaccinated in recent weeks, with numbers rising to almost 100,000 per week.

Both Governor Lee and Health Department Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey spoke Monday on the benefits of a COVID-19 treatment that, if used early enough has proven to be “highly effective” in mitigating complications and keeping people out of the hospital. Officials say that monoclonal antibodies are widely available at 72 centers across our state and that your doctor can advise you on the best route for you.

Speaking about masks in schools, the Governor stated, “Right now, some of the greatest frustration is occurring in our K-12 schools, especially around the issue of mask mandates. While local decision-making is important, individual decision-making by a parent on issues regarding the health and well-being of their child is the most important…I am signing an executive order today that allows parents to opt their children out of a school mask mandate if either a school board or health board enacts one over a district.”

Lee said Monday that “[school] districts will make the decision they believe are best for their schools, but parents will have the ultimate decision-making for their individual child’s health and well-being. I will not be calling a special session at this time.” Some of the governor’s fellow Republicans had wanted him to call a special session, presumably to prevent any sort of statewide mandates dealing with the pandemic.

Acknowledging that while hospitals are struggling with the resurgence, the governor said the hospital beds are filled primarily with adults, adding that “requiring parents to make their children wear masks to solve an adult problem is in my view the wrong approach.”

The governor’s announcement came just hours after Dr. Piercey told media members that new hospitalizations rose more rapidly than any full month during the pandemic.

Patient counts are up for both adults and children, with hospitals are seeing more adult COVID-19 patients. But for pediatric care centers, other maladies such as the RSV virus are primarily responsible for the increase, she said.

Currently, there are about 2,200 patients in hospitals in Tennessee, about 45 of whom are children.

Individuals seeking more information on the COVID-19 vaccines can visit www.covid19.tn.gov or www.vaccines.gov to schedule an appointment with a local vaccine provider.