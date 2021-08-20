Laura Ann Jernigan, age 73 passed away peacefully August 2, 2021.

Originally from Pennsylvania but has called East Tennessee home for more

than 35 years. Her late husband Richard Jernigan III introduced her to the

area, it was love at first sight.

Laura spent more than a decade working at the Emory Valley Center in Oak

Ridge. She started working directly one on one with clients, by the time

she left she was responsible for managing 10 houses. She played an

interracial part in forming, building & participating in the Direct Support

Professionals Association of East Tennessee, D-SPAT for short.

She also spent a decade with the Salvation Army helping to support and

build on their mission. The times she wasn’t employed she was caring for

others.

She loved life & her contribution to this area has been of great service,

care & love in more ways than can be listed. If you knew her, then you know

just how special she was.

She will be greatly missed by her two children Michelle Phillips (Steven)

of Clinton, Tn and Charlie Leseman (Melissa) of Punxsutawney, PA as well as

nine grandchildren, one great grandchild and two surviving siblings. Along

with any on of you who knew her.

There will be two celebrations of her life as she had two places she called

home.

The first will be at a family cabin in Pennsylvania on September 5th

The second will be at Norris Damn State Park in June of 2022

I lue of flowers the family is asking that you donate to Laura’s go fund me

page: Laura’s Fund for Final Expenses. If you don’t want to donate that way

the mailing address is in the description.